About The Creator

Helen Ryles

@HelenRyles

The OfficeHours Card Deck was created based on the experiences and lessons learned while participating in a business accelerator programme in the UK in 2010.

The Deck was designed in 2015 to be the perfect Ice Breaker at a Startup Weekend, Hackathon or as offline preparation for an Accelerator Interview.

It can be a challenge to learn to give concise answers, minimize filler and maximise the impression you make. This card deck will make you think about your team, idea, vision and the work it will take to get there.

If you’d like to get creative and make your own DIY Print-at-Home deck, click below to purchase the digital download.